CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Stock Holdings Increased by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 54.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,203,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,129,347 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.96% of CBRE Group worth $196,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 433,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,986,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,256,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,742,000 after purchasing an additional 765,289 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 281,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,945,000 after purchasing an additional 19,580 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on CBRE shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James downgraded CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on CBRE Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded up $3.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,850,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624,871. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. CBRE Group Inc has a 1-year low of $31.51 and a 1-year high of $64.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

