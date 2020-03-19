CEEK VR Price Tops $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $538,557.93 and approximately $172.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including RightBTC, Bancor Network, Coinsuper and IDEX. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00055251 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000657 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.26 or 0.04183173 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00068081 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00039346 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005721 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00017795 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00012612 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 523,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

CEEK VR can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Coinsuper, RightBTC, IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

