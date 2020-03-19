Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Position Lowered by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 353,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 253,846 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.29% of Celanese worth $43,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CE. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese by 54.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 556,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,077,000 after acquiring an additional 197,107 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 18.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 5.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 63,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 27.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 452,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,322,000 after purchasing an additional 97,168 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the third quarter valued at approximately $411,000. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Celanese from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $138.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.06.

Celanese stock opened at $58.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $52.70 and a 1-year high of $128.88.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.02%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

