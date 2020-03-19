Celer Network (CELR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.45 Million

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded up 22.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. During the last week, Celer Network has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. Celer Network has a market cap of $5.45 million and approximately $6.08 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celer Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges including TOKOK, Binance, Bilaxy and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00053556 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000645 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $266.52 or 0.04358462 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00067542 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00039283 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005398 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00015698 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00014634 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

CELR is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,654,044,542 tokens. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#.

Celer Network Token Trading

Celer Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, TOKOK, Bilaxy and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

