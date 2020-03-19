Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.14.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Cemex SAB de CV from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cemex SAB de CV in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Cemex SAB de CV alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 516.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 76,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 63,767 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,167,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,972,000 after acquiring an additional 414,489 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 6,095,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,041,000 after acquiring an additional 56,274 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cemex SAB de CV in the 4th quarter valued at $3,438,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 41,165,977 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,607,000 after acquiring an additional 507,932 shares during the period. 32.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CX opened at $1.99 on Thursday. Cemex SAB de CV has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $5.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average is $3.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Cemex SAB de CV had a return on equity of 0.77% and a net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cemex SAB de CV

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Read More: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cemex SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemex SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.