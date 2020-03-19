Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) Shares Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 133.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the quarter. Cenovus Energy comprises 0.9% of Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Cenovus Energy worth $35,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 411,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,648,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,779,000 after purchasing an additional 48,200 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the third quarter worth about $3,282,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 22,323,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $209,470,000 after buying an additional 1,444,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $640,000. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $16.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $12.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

NYSE:CVE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.64. 14,509,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,616,231. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.16. Cenovus Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $10.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.46%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.86%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

