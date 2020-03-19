Centauri (CTX) Trading 9% Lower This Week

Centauri (CURRENCY:CTX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 19th. Centauri has a total market cap of $21,953.35 and approximately $15.00 worth of Centauri was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centauri coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and Livecoin. In the last seven days, Centauri has traded 9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00054197 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000651 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00069308 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.48 or 0.04106162 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00039029 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005611 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00013067 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Centauri

Centauri (CRYPTO:CTX) is a coin. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Centauri’s total supply is 47,879,123 coins and its circulating supply is 47,076,705 coins. Centauri’s official website is centauricoin.info. Centauri’s official message board is centauricoin.info/blog. Centauri’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24.

Buying and Selling Centauri

Centauri can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centauri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centauri should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centauri using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

