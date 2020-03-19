Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Shares Bought by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 863,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,840 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.21% of Centene worth $54,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised Centene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Centene from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Centene stock opened at $52.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.29 and its 200-day moving average is $56.13. The company has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Centene Corp has a 12 month low of $41.62 and a 12 month high of $68.64.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $31,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $1,959,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.