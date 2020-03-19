Centerra Gold (CG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 26th. Analysts expect Centerra Gold to post earnings of C$0.27 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at C$8.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 3.47. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of C$5.52 and a 52 week high of C$13.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion and a PE ratio of -73.73.

A number of brokerages have commented on CG. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$13.00 target price on Centerra Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.42.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

