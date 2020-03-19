Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) General Counsel Buys $54,912.00 in Stock

Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) General Counsel Beth S. Desimone purchased 3,300 shares of Centerstate Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.64 per share, for a total transaction of $54,912.00.

CSFL stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.54. The company had a trading volume of 43,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,800. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.63 and a 200-day moving average of $23.86. Centerstate Bank Corp has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $26.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Centerstate Bank had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $208.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.77 million. Research analysts forecast that Centerstate Bank Corp will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Centerstate Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Centerstate Bank’s payout ratio is 26.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Centerstate Bank by 37.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,075,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,001,000 after buying an additional 2,458,709 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,528,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,145,000 after purchasing an additional 129,768 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,813,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,288,000 after purchasing an additional 137,769 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,146,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,200 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,108,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,672,000 after purchasing an additional 465,692 shares during the period. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSFL. BidaskClub cut Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Centerstate Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens cut Centerstate Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Centerstate Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

About Centerstate Bank

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

