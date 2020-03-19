Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the five analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $17.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.16) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Centogene an industry rank of 89 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

CNTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centogene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Centogene in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Centogene in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Centogene in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centogene in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Centogene in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Centogene in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Centogene in the fourth quarter valued at $5,986,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Centogene in the fourth quarter valued at $2,952,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Centogene in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. 8.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNTG stock opened at $23.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Centogene has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $26.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.73.

About Centogene

Centogene B.V. operates as a commercial-stage rare disease company worldwide. It focuses on transforming clinical and genetic data into medical solutions for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

