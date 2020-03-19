Centurion (CNT) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Centurion (CURRENCY:CNT) traded up 237.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Centurion has a total market capitalization of $13,975.96 and $3,236.00 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centurion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, ExcambrioRex and Crex24. In the last seven days, Centurion has traded 253.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000021 BTC.

JobsCoin (JOBS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Centurion

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 20th, 2017. Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,826 coins. The official website for Centurion is www.centurionlab.org. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Centurion Coin Trading

Centurion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, ExcambrioRex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centurion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centurion using one of the exchanges listed above.

