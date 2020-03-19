Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) Director Purchases $3,999,998.95 in Stock

Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 1,951,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,999,998.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Armistice Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cerecor alerts:

On Thursday, March 19th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 1,567 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $4,074.20.

Cerecor stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.74. The stock had a trading volume of 138,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,643. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.69 million, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 2.36. Cerecor Inc has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $6.47.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Research analysts forecast that Cerecor Inc will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

CERC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group cut Cerecor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cerecor in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Cerecor in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cerecor in a report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cerecor by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Cerecor by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 11,150 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Cerecor by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 13,861 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cerecor by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 50,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Cerecor in the third quarter valued at about $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cerecor

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

Read More: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Cerecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.