CES Energy Solutions (CEU) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of CES Energy Solutions (TSE: CEU) in the last few weeks:

3/19/2020 – CES Energy Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$1.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – CES Energy Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$3.75. They now have an “action list buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – CES Energy Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.50 to C$2.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – CES Energy Solutions had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Clarus Securities.

3/16/2020 – CES Energy Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from C$4.60 to C$2.00.

3/16/2020 – CES Energy Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.25 to C$2.00.

3/13/2020 – CES Energy Solutions was given a new C$3.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – CES Energy Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.25 to C$3.75.

3/10/2020 – CES Energy Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.25 to C$2.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – CES Energy Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$1.50 price target on the stock, down previously from C$3.75.

CEU stock traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.85. 11,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,264. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.01. CES Energy Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of C$0.69 and a 12-month high of C$3.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73.

In related news, Director John Michael Hooks sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.97, for a total transaction of C$49,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,358,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,677,139.38. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $157,826.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

