ChainX (PCX) Price Hits $0.70 on Major Exchanges

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One ChainX coin can now be bought for $0.70 or 0.00011622 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and Hotbit. Over the last week, ChainX has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. ChainX has a market capitalization of $2.99 million and $304,104.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00016202 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $151.00 or 0.02502559 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00196664 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00038263 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00036009 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 45.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 4,258,300 coins. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org. The official website for ChainX is chainx.org. ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org.

ChainX Coin Trading

ChainX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

