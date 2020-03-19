Change Path LLC Increases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Change Path LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,105 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Change Path LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,113,000 after buying an additional 8,782 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 76,945 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,698,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,750 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% in the third quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.9% in the third quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 29,049 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT opened at $143.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1,092.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.76. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $115.52 and a one year high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 16th. Oppenheimer raised Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.26.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

