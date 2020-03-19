Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Position Lifted by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 5,854.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,301,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,279,235 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises 1.5% of Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Charles Schwab worth $61,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $149,657.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 327,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total transaction of $15,448,118.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 593,753 shares of company stock valued at $27,505,788 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Charles Schwab from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,311,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,131,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.29. Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.77 and a 200 day moving average of $43.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

