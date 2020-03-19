Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 57,695 Shares of Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) by 114.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,695 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Precision BioSciences worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Precision BioSciences by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 612,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,514,000 after purchasing an additional 336,747 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 289.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 554,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after acquiring an additional 412,100 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 288.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 16,710 shares during the period. 55.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DTIL. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Precision BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.29.

Shares of Precision BioSciences stock opened at $5.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average of $9.95. Precision BioSciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 417.65% and a negative return on equity of 66.96%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Precision BioSciences Inc will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

