Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 38,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Aprea Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Coastal Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $852,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Shares of NASDAQ APRE opened at $32.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.46. Aprea Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $53.11.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel anticancer compounds that reactivate the tumor suppressor protein, p53. The company's lead drug candidate APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies.

