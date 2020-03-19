Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) by 144.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 100,987 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.52% of Ardmore Shipping worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the 4th quarter worth $275,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Ardmore Shipping by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,725 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Ardmore Shipping by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASC opened at $4.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ardmore Shipping Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.32.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $38.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.91 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping Corp will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -71.43%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ardmore Shipping has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

