Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $1.98 Million Holdings in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 163,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,761 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.46% of PlayAGS worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in PlayAGS during the third quarter worth $133,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in PlayAGS during the third quarter worth $135,000. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in PlayAGS by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 21,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 7,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in PlayAGS by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AGS shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on PlayAGS from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on PlayAGS from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on PlayAGS from to in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

Shares of NYSE:AGS opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.49. PlayAGS Inc has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $26.53.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $77.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.60 million. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 5.23% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PlayAGS Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PlayAGS Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

