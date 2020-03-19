Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,465 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 687,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 47,791 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 22,529 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1,692.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 382,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 361,209 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000.

Shares of SPWH stock opened at $5.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $252.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average of $6.45. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $8.90.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPWH. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $11.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

