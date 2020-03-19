Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 44,688 Shares of Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,688 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Apollo Medical worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Apollo Medical by 189.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 498,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,778,000 after purchasing an additional 326,304 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $526,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 338.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 32,913 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 238.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $387,000. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Apollo Medical news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied bought 12,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.92 per share, for a total transaction of $225,774.08. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMEH opened at $11.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.39. Apollo Medical Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The company has a market cap of $373.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07 and a beta of -0.64.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $178.75 million during the quarter. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 8.40%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded Apollo Medical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

