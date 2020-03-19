Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 94,918 Shares of Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 94,918 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Habit Restaurants worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Habit Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Habit Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Habit Restaurants by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,943 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Habit Restaurants by 15,087.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,751 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 60,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Habit Restaurants by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 68,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

HABT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Habit Restaurants in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Guggenheim lowered Habit Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Habit Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of HABT stock opened at $13.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.65 million, a P/E ratio of 81.47 and a beta of 0.96. Habit Restaurants Inc has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.24.

Habit Restaurants Profile

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

