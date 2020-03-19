Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 185.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,749 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $5,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,577,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,138,000 after buying an additional 536,162 shares in the last quarter. Altarock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 13.4% during the third quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,081,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,730,000 after purchasing an additional 127,388 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 720,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,464,000 after purchasing an additional 373,083 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 655,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 523,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,861,000 after purchasing an additional 21,248 shares during the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHTR. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective (up from $550.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $515.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub cut Charter Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $540.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $573.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $529.14.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 2,996 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.77, for a total value of $1,629,134.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,995,580.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Bickham sold 4,791 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.01, for a total value of $2,524,904.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,968 shares of company stock worth $19,432,487. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $7.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $389.01. 127,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,530,406. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $504.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $470.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.52 billion, a PE ratio of 51.91, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.02. Charter Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $343.15 and a 1-year high of $546.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 3.64%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

