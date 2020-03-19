Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 109.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 70,589 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.09% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $14,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,392,000 after purchasing an additional 14,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHKP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday. First Analysis downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $133.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.67.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $89.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.97. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $80.06 and a 12-month high of $132.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.39% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

