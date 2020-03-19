Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Bought by Ellington Management Group LLC

Ellington Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 45.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Cheesecake Factory accounts for 0.5% of Ellington Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Ellington Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Cheesecake Factory worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,078,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,904,000 after purchasing an additional 13,371 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 724.4% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 44,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 39,043 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 233,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,084,000 after purchasing an additional 139,215 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.07.

CAKE stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.51. 531,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,174,193. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.27 and its 200-day moving average is $39.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $841.23 million, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.57. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $51.15.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $694.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.79 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

