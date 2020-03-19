Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share

Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Chiasma in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.25). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chiasma’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

Get Chiasma alerts:

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06).

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHMA. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Chiasma from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Chiasma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Chiasma stock opened at $2.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.97. Chiasma has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 61,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total transaction of $336,875.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,875.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chiasma during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Chiasma by 495.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 8,414 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chiasma during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chiasma by 20.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Chiasma by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

About Chiasma

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

Further Reading: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Chiasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chiasma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.