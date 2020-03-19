Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) Shares Sold by J. Goldman & Co LP

J. Goldman & Co LP lowered its position in shares of Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 347,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 156,480 shares during the quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP owned approximately 0.83% of Chiasma worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Chiasma by 33.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 13,284 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Chiasma by 39.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 536,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 151,121 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Chiasma during the third quarter worth approximately $8,014,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Chiasma by 461.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 12,277 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chiasma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

CHMA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chiasma from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Chiasma from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

In related news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 61,139 shares of Chiasma stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total value of $336,875.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,875.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHMA traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,237. Chiasma Inc has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.97. The firm has a market cap of $126.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.09.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chiasma Inc will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Chiasma Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

