Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Price Target Cut to $2.00

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CHS. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.40 to $2.80 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.09.

CHS traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $1.52. The company had a trading volume of 7,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,703,764. The firm has a market cap of $216.51 million, a P/E ratio of -13.82, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.23. Chico’s FAS has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $5.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $527.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.68 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. Chico’s FAS’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chico’s FAS will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter worth about $4,201,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,003,000 after buying an additional 50,215 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 39,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 15,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

