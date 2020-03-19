Chilton Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,618 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 549,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares during the quarter. Invitation Homes accounts for 1.3% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invitation Homes worth $16,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,802,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,171 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,291,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,009,000 after purchasing an additional 482,474 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 93.5% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 13,489,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519,174 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,256,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246,217 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,633,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,029 shares during the period.

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 20,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $601,787.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 190,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,672,671.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on INVH. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet raised Invitation Homes from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.63.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $19.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.84. Invitation Homes Inc has a 52-week low of $17.14 and a 52-week high of $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $444.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.54 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

