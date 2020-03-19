Chilton Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC)

Chilton Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the period. Kilroy Realty makes up approximately 1.3% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Kilroy Realty worth $15,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KRC. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,352,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,349,000 after acquiring an additional 87,642 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 157,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,289,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRC opened at $54.83 on Thursday. Kilroy Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $51.28 and a twelve month high of $88.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.30. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $220.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.78 million. On average, analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

