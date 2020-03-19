Chilton Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Chilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,282 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 1.1% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $14,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 31,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,555 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,395 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOW. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.38.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $64.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $55.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.00 and a twelve month high of $126.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

