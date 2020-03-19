Chilton Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Chilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $13,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, grace capital bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PG shares. Deutsche Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.21.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at $35,772,809.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $117.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $267.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.50, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $99.09 and a twelve month high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

