Chilton Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Chilton Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,963 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.5% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $18,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its position in Visa by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Visa by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in Visa by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 17,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in Visa by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Visa by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,325,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,759. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V stock opened at $148.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $139.80 and a 52 week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Visa from to in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $236.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $217.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.04.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

