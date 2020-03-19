Chilton Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Chilton Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.2% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $14,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,651,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,214,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 54,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,780,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $377,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.27.

NYSE TMO opened at $302.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.22 and a 52-week high of $342.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

