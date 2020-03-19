Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $12.62 Million Stock Holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Chilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 680,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,574 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Host Hotels and Resorts worth $12,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,725,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,694 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 944,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,528,000 after purchasing an additional 356,550 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,464,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,164,000 after purchasing an additional 145,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 676,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,020 shares in the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Host Hotels and Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Host Hotels and Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.90.

NYSE:HST opened at $9.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $19.99.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.82%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

