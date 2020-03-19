Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $13.12 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM opened at $33.00 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.23 and a 1-year high of $83.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $145.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at $20,795,571.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,241.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cfra cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.19.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.