Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $13.55 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $13,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 52,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,269,269 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $143,999,000 after acquiring an additional 256,249 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.7% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $74.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $103.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.25. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

