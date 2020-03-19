Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $14.04 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $14,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 20,561,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,061,000 after buying an additional 846,390 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $4,248,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $7,847,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $5,694,000. 69.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KO stock opened at $44.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $41.17 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The company has a market cap of $194.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.92.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.35.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $752,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,595 shares in the company, valued at $10,655,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,316 shares of company stock valued at $14,579,640 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

