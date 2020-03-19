Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $14.44 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Chilton Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,133 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,691 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.1% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $14,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,460,945 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,426,041,000 after purchasing an additional 93,587 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,278,353 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $669,653,000 after buying an additional 33,541 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,064,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $606,901,000 after buying an additional 39,146 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,729,687 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $508,390,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,556,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $448,544,000 after buying an additional 46,008 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,388,778.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COST. Argus upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.20.

Shares of COST stock opened at $307.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $135.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $308.17 and a 200-day moving average of $299.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $233.05 and a 1-year high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.