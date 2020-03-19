Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $16.06 Million Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,042 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,829 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 1.3% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $16,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,993 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,334,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,593,779 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $230,507,000 after acquiring an additional 578,484 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 53,467 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $88.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.02. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at $15,250,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Argus dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.59.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

