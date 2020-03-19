Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $18.83 Million Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. Camden Property Trust makes up about 1.5% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Camden Property Trust worth $18,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 5,919.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 84,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,926,000 after purchasing an additional 82,750 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 79,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 11,057 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 322,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,197,000 after acquiring an additional 149,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 247.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 342,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,375,000 after acquiring an additional 244,246 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPT stock opened at $77.14 on Thursday. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $70.75 and a twelve month high of $120.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.83 and its 200-day moving average is $109.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.47.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 63.49%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CPT shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Camden Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.13.

In related news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 29,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $3,134,409.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,333,801.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 22,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total value of $2,528,151.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,106,344.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,354 shares of company stock valued at $9,151,583 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

