Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $4.28 Million Holdings in Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG)

Chilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,175,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 77,265 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned 0.63% of Washington Prime Group worth $4,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPG. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 365.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 602,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 473,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Washington Prime Group by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 624,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 401,274 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Washington Prime Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,437,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,793,000 after buying an additional 369,668 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Washington Prime Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,294,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Washington Prime Group by 2,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Washington Prime Group alerts:

In related news, Director Robert J. Laikin purchased 50,000 shares of Washington Prime Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $129,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Louis G. Conforti purchased 46,500 shares of Washington Prime Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $100,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 925,990 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,138.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 146,500 shares of company stock worth $358,940 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

WPG traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.36. The stock had a trading volume of 7,097,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,824,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.98 million, a P/E ratio of -27.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.55. Washington Prime Group Inc has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $5.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 36.90%. Washington Prime Group’s payout ratio is 42.37%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WPG. ValuEngine lowered Washington Prime Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Prime Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Prime Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.