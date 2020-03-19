Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $8.60 Million Position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,728 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $8,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Progressive in the third quarter valued at $6,879,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 8.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,885,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,130,000 after acquiring an additional 306,002 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Progressive by 119.1% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 91,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,061,000 after acquiring an additional 49,684 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 2.2% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 498,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,506,000 after acquiring an additional 10,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the third quarter valued at $955,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR opened at $72.15 on Thursday. Progressive Corp has a 52 week low of $66.59 and a 52 week high of $84.96. The firm has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 30.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 5.95%.

In other Progressive news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $583,851.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,826,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,203 shares of company stock worth $1,865,255. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from to in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.44.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

