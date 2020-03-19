Chilton Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Chilton Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,028,000. Altarock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,060,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,297,422,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $224,201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price (up previously from $1,650.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cleveland Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Alphabet from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,520.91.

GOOGL opened at $1,091.19 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,027.03 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,391.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,323.82. The firm has a market cap of $768.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

