Chilton Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Chilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 487,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,870 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $12,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMH. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 39.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 2,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 17,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $512,647.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,095.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,391,201 shares of company stock valued at $39,102,702. Insiders own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $22.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.47. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.07 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.02%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.90.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

