Chilton Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,493 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up 1.6% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $20,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in American Tower by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 3,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in American Tower by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA lifted its position in American Tower by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 3,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in American Tower by 3.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 222,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $217.14 on Thursday. American Tower Corp has a twelve month low of $188.51 and a twelve month high of $258.62. The firm has a market cap of $100.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $240.61 and a 200-day moving average of $226.71.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. New Street Research upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.08.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $682,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,598 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,400.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total value of $289,626.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,592,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,144 shares of company stock valued at $2,332,308. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

