Chilton Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares during the quarter. SBA Communications makes up approximately 1.8% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of SBA Communications worth $22,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SBAC. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of SBA Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $292.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.62.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,721 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.02, for a total transaction of $14,912,988.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 208,940 shares in the company, valued at $61,432,538.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,051,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,244 shares of company stock valued at $40,935,832 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $260.25 on Thursday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $190.51 and a 12 month high of $309.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.80. The company has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.75 and a beta of 0.49.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.45). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $513.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

