Chilton Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Chilton Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,542 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.6% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $32,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,320 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $623,193,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 911,209 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,683,768,000 after purchasing an additional 280,817 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,239,688,000 after purchasing an additional 200,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,079,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 target price (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,400.00 target price (up from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,850.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,322.48.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $1,831.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,977.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,840.48. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,185.95. The stock has a market cap of $899.96 billion, a PE ratio of 78.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.55.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total transaction of $3,750,660.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at $6,332,559.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

